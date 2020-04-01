Hrithik Roshan Wants You To Do This After The 21 Days Of Lockdown Period Is Over

Hrithik Roshan (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Lockdown has its own ramifications. While there are many who are getting bored by these limitations, we are just happy Hrithik Roshan has become so active on social media. This man is almost infamous for waking up rather late to current topics and often people have made fun of him. But he is perhaps using the lockdown is the most productive way in the industry. He is either making videos urging people to stay indoors or learning piano, all the while looking breathtakingly beautiful. Now he has requested people to not venture out of their homes after the 21 day lockdown period is over as it doesn't mean the war against Coronavirus has been won. Hrithik Roshan Embarrassingly Playing Piano For His Fans Is The Cutest Thing You’ll See Today! (Watch Video)

Sharing Aditya Thackeray's tweet on not to be a fool on April Fool's Day and go out, Hrithik has made the following request...

Adding to this,let’s not assume that the 22nd day after lockdown is going to be a reason to rejoice.The end of the lockdown doesn’t mean victory.We must continue social distancing ourselves until there is complete eradication.Which could be months.Please let’s understand this! https://t.co/sy406B0dXp — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 1, 2020

We totally agree with him. Lockdown was a means to cut down on transmission which doesn't mean once its lifted, one can go about their work like before. So it would do you a great service if you listen to Hrithik Roshan here.