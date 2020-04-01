Hrithik Roshan Embarrassingly Playing Piano For His Fans Is The Cutest Thing You'll See Today! (Watch Video)

Hrithik Roshan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Home quarantine is what everyone's talking about, experiencing and living. In this mandatory nation-wide lockdown of 21 days in India, everyone is patiently sitting at home! While combating with the COVID-19 outbreak, the netizens are also sharing how they are spending the time at home. Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan joins the bandwagon too. He recently shared how he is learning piano and even played it for the fans.

While they say 'make time for hobbies,' how many of them actually follow the advice? The Greek God of B-town, however, is very much serious about learning something new and not just kill time for the sake of it!

In his caption as he posted his piano video, he wrote, "Inspired by the 21 day learning challenge by Vedantu (and my little pianists at home). So I’m on mission piano.Ps: Great for activating both sides of the brain by the way." He also pointed out how his ex-wife Sussanne Khan photobombed saying, "Photo bomb courtesy: Sussanne Khan. Currently surveying my home for design irregularities." Check out the video below.

Watch Hrithik Roshan Play Piano!

For those of you are still unaware, Sussanne is currently staying with Hrithik in order to be with their children during the lockdown period. The star thanked her for being with them in a long Instagram post. The netizens got hopeful to see them re-marrying! Speaking about the piano playing experiment done by Duggu, he is definitely a quick learner, isn't he?