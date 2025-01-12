Aamir Khan has quit smoking, a decision he shared at the trailer launch of his son Junaid Khan's debut film Loveyapa. The actor revealed that this move was both a personal milestone and a gesture of support for his son’s entry into Bollywood. Reflecting on his journey with smoking, Aamir admitted it had been a persistent challenge over the years. In a 2018 interview, he shared that while his then-wife Kiran Rao disliked cigarette smoke, she was more accepting of him smoking a pipe. Aamir even experimented with cigars but found them unappealing. ‘I’m a Very Romantic Person, Ask Both My Ex-Wives’: Aamir Khan Reveals His Definition of True Love, Reflects on How Relationships Evolve (Watch Video).

Aamir Khan Stops Smoking Ahead of ‘Loveyapa’ Release

He said, “I have given up smoking. Smoking is something I love very much and it’s something I enjoy. Kya bolun, sach baat hai yeh, jhooth toh bol nahi sakta. Itne saalo se main cigarette pee raha that, ab pipe peeta hu (what can I say, it’s the truth, I can’t lie. I’ve been smoking cigarettes for years, now I smoked a pipe). Tobacco is something I enjoy. It’s not good for health. Kisi ko nahi karna chahiye (No one should do it).” ‘Loveyapa’ Trailer: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Film Explores Gen-Z Romance With a Fun Touch of Humour and Secrets (Watch Video).

Aamir further added, “Mujhe badi khushi hai ye kehte hue ki maine ye buri aadat chhod di hai, aur main jo saare sun rahe hain, dekh rahe hain, main unse bhi kahunga ki please ye chhodiye. Ye achhi aadat nahi hai. Ye nahi karna chahiye. Aur mere liye ye wajah bhi thi, mere liye achchi timing bhi thi. Mujhe lagta tha mujhe chhodna bhi hai, mere bete ka career shuru ho raha hai. Maine apne dil mein ek mannat maangi. Main chhod raha hu, chahe chale ya na chale, main apni taraf se ek cheez kar raha hu. (It's great to hear that you've recognised and let go of an unhealthy habit. Your determination to make positive changes for yourself and even encourage others to do the same is commendable. It sounds like you've also found the right timing, especially with your son's career starting. Taking personal responsibility for such decisions can truly make a difference. Keep up the good work! How has this journey been for you so far?). As a father, I wanted to sacrifice. Aur kahin universe mein jake uska kuchh ho. Aap log prarthana kariye, dua kariye. (Hope it does something somewhere in the universe. You guys pray and wish for that, too).”

