While we have a couple of patriotic movies releasing this Independence Day, the list of the upcoming movies releasing next year sounds even more promising. As India gets ready to observes its Independence Day today, we also might buckle up ourselves to witness Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra as they narrate the inspiring stories of valour of our brave soldiers. While Malhotra plays Kargil war hero, Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah, Ajay plays Squadron leader, Vijay Karnik, the man remembered for his courage in the 1971 Indo-Pak war in Bhuj: The Pride of India. Independence Day 2021: Five Tricolour-Inspired Dishes To Celebrate Swatantrata Diwas.

But as we say, the list this year is restricted to a mere two movies releasing on OTT. The upcoming year, however, promises to be even more thrilling with multiple patriotic movies lined up for release. From SS Rajamouli's RRR to Kartik Aaryan's Captain India and Kangana Ranaut's Tejas, Bollywood will witness a string of patriotic movies and here's elaborating on all of them.

RRR

Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR by SS Rajamouli is a fictitious tale of two legendary real-life freedom fighters who opposed British rule and fought against the Nizam rule in Hyderabad respectively. RRR Update: Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR Shoot for a Special Song in Hyderabad!

Ekkis

Starring Varun Dhawan, this biopic is being directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film revolves around the life of the youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient, Arun Khetarpal and is set in the 1970s.

Tejas

Starring Kangana Ranaut, the movie is based on an Air Force female pilot. The Indian Air Force was the first of the country's defence forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016 and Ranaut's film will narrate a fictitious tale around the same storyline.

Captain India

Kartik Aaryan stars as the lead in this Hansal Mehta directorial. The movie revolves around a pilot who undertakes a rescue mission and shows tremendous valour and courage in the process.

Sardar Udham Singh

This Shoojit Sircar directorial has Vicky Kaushal playing the lead role of Sardar Udham Singh. The biopic on the Indian freedom fighter is based on how he assassinated Michael O'Dwyer in London to take revenge for 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Sam Bahadur

Another Vicky Kaushal starrer, this movie is being helmed by the very talented Meghna Gulzar. The biopic is based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw who was the chief of the Indian Army in 1971 when India fought the Bangladesh Liberation War with Pakistan.

Vayusena

This Emraan Hashmi starrer is a biopic on the life of IAF officer KC Kuruvilla who served in the Indian army during the Indo-Pak war of 1971 and also during the Kargil war of 1999. The film will trace his journey in the Indian army while also highlighting chapters of his bravery.

Pippa

Starring Ishaan Khatter in lead, this biopic is based on the life of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, a war veteran who fought during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971.

Bell Bottom

Akshay Kumar plays a spy who's tasked with the mission of rescuing 210 Indians aboard a hijacked plane. This is essentially a spy thriller with immense patriotism in it.

Satyameva Jayate 2

A spiritual sequel to the 2018 release, Satyameva Jayate 2 also stars John Abraham and is being helmed by Milap Zaveri. This is a vigilante drama where John will essay a dual role of a common man and a cop.

