Amitabh Bachchan misses doing cricket commentary, going by his latest post on social media. In an Instagram picture he shared on Thursday, Big B sits with a commentary mic. "... at the game .. doing the Cricket commentary .. been a while .... errr .. MUMBAI INDIANS victorious .. COME ONNN ...!!!" he wrote. IPL 2020: Varun Dhawan Shares Glimpse of Father David Dhawan Cheering For Mumbai Indians During MI vs CSK Match (Watch Video)

A comment from the verified account of Indian Premier League team Mumbai Indians team read: "Missed the legendary voice" along with a blue heart emoji. The 13th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) got underway on September 19 and is being played in United Arab Emirates this year. Shah Rukh Khan Wishes MS Dhoni And Rohit Sharma All the Best as IPL 2020 Begins with Chennai Super Kings VS Mumbai Indians

Check Out Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram Post Below:

Big B has started shooting for the reality quiz show "Kaun Banega Crorepati 12".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 24, 2020 05:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).