Karan Johar Is Definitely Missing The Good Ol' Days, These Throwback Pics With Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar Are Proof!

Karan Johar Throwback Pics (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Karan Jojar surely has had enough of lockdown it seems! The filmmaker recently made it clear in his Instagram live session that he is done with introspection and so want to get back to work, amid people. However, looks like the day is yet far. Hence, he just went down the memory lane down through this throwback Instagram post. Wait, lets call it a 'starry' throwback post! Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Uday Chopra, Akshay Kumar are seen in these snaps. Karan Johar Calls His Son Yash a 'Jewel Thief' In Another Adorable Video Shared By Him!.

We don't know what exactly prompted the director to share these random snaps of his industry friends but we are glad. Not just the actors and himself but the post also has the picture of his mom Hiroo Johar and late father-producer, Yash Johar. We totally love how the snap series travels from a heartwarming 'Khans-Johars' moment to happy KJO-Akki moment to a cutely weird moment of Uday and Karan! See them for yourselves!

Karan Johar's Post:

View this post on Instagram Major throwback! @iamsrk @gaurikhan @udayc @akshaykumar ❤️😄😁😍😍 A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jun 6, 2020 at 8:59am PDT

Karan gave a break to his lockdown series of kids Roohi and Yash for a while with this post! Meanwhile, his lockdown series with the twin toddlers is a total hit on the internet. His mini interactive sessions with them are enjoyed by one and all and are always welcomed. However, these pics were like a breath of fresh air! How we wish to see everyone of them get back on the sets and give us a big screen treat (especially, SRK)!