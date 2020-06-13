Kareena Kapoor Khan Posts Another Picture Perfect Pout Selfie On Instagram And Shares The Secret Behind It!

Kareena Kapoor Khan has set the internet ablaze with her sizzling hot selfies. This gorgeous actress, mommy of adorable Taimur, has not only set some amazing style goals, but when it comes to sharing pics on Instagram, there’s no one who can beat her when it comes to captions. Yes, Kareena not only shares the lovely pictures, but netizens even look forward to the witty captions that she pens. This time while sharing the picture perfect pout selfie, Kareena has also revealed the secret behind it. Kareena Kapoor Khan Pouts and Poses For A Selfie Wearing Her Comfy Kaftan!

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fans are not only interested to know about her chic and classy wardrobe, her flawless makeup, her fitness routine, but many are even keen to know how she manages to get that pout so perfectly every single time. So while sharing the pic, Kareena mentioned in the caption, “I think my lips exercise the most... Well, I do atleast 100 pouts a day!” Well, that’s Kareena or the sexy Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... for us, and now you how she gets that perfect pout! Bebo Breaks A Sweat: Kareena Kapoor Khan Takes To Street Jogging This Lockdown And We Feel Inspired (View Pics).

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Picture Perfect Pout Selfie

This isn’t the first time that Kareena Kapoor Khan has been pouting and posing for a selfie. If you scroll through her Instagram album, you’ll find many such perfect pout pics and we bet, even you would want to give it a try. But we are sure, nobody can ace the pout game like Kareena. On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, in which she’ll be once again sharing screen space with Aamir Khan. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres during the time of Christmas this year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 04:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).