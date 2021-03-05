Today is Ibrahim Ali Khan's birthday. Saif Ali Khan's eldest son has grown up to look quite dishy. The young Nawab is also quite goofy and has a great bond with his father's wife, Kareena Kapoor. On his birthday today, the actress shared a post on IG story wishing the hunk. She wrote ' Happy Birthday Handsome' and 'Hey good looking!' We couldn't agree more. Ibrahim has grown up to look even better than what Saif did when the latter was young. Ibrahim is fashionable and knows exactly how to get perfect clicks, even if it's a candid one. Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares a Happy Picture of Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur, Calls Them Her ‘Favourite Boys’

Sara and Ibrahim have always bonded quite famously with Kareena. They are often seen hanging out at Saif's residence. Their pictures together are amazing too. Sara had even said in an interview that she was told by many that she willed Kareena into her life as she was fixated on her.

Kareena was always clear about what kind of equation she wanted to have with Saif's kids. She had said in an interview, "I have always said this to Saif, Sara and Ibrahim that I can only be their friend, I can never be their mother because they already have an amazing mother who's brought them up spectacularly. I'm meant to be their friend. I love them dearly and whenever I am wanted or my advice needed, I'm there for both at any point in their life."

Ibrahim does have the looks to be an actor but does he have the desire to be one? Guess we will know soon.

