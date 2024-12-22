Abhijeet Bhattacharya, known for delivering some of the biggest Bollywood hit songs like "Baadshah O Baadshah", "Chunnari Chunnari", and "Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha", is recently grabbing headlines after he opened up about his estranged relationship with Shah Rukh Khan. In a recent podcast, the singer revealed some lesser-known facts about the Bollywood superstar's journey and initial days. He said that some of SRK's co-stars often referred to him as "Hakla" (someone who stammers). ‘SRK No Longer Just a Human Being’: Abhijeet Bhattacharya Reveals Why He Stopped Singing for Shah Rukh Khan, Reflects on Their Feud.

Was Shah Rukh Khan Called ‘Hakla’ by His Peers?

Abhijeet Bhattacharya recently appeared on a podcast with Shubhankar Mishra, where he spoke about his equation with Shah Rukh Khan. In a video going viral from the interview, the singer said that it became a problem for him to sing for SRK as most of his industry peers referred to him as "Hakla". He said, "Us time log usko Shah Rukh nahi bolte the, uske jitne co-star the saath me, sab usko hakla kehte the. Aaj bhi." (During those days, no one called him as Shah Rukh. The majority of his co-stars referred to him as a stammerer. And this happens even today. "

Abhijeet Bhattacharya on SRK

Abhijet then shared an incident from an award night in Dubai where SRK and many other stars were present. The singer said that he was about to receive an award for the song "Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha" from SRK's 2004 hit film Main Hoon Na. Abhijeet Bhattacharya revealed that the mockery was so much that when he was about to go to the stage to receive the honour, a few stars told him, "Ae, hakle ke lie gaa raha hai na tu?" (You are singing for the stammerer, right?) The singer said that he had no idea why they were feeling jealous about it. He also revealed that this was the main reason he shifted his focus to live shows rather than continuing with playback singing. Dua Lipa Mumbai Concert 2024: Jay Bhattacharya Son of Abhijeet Bhattacharya Expresses Frustration Over Lack of Credit for His Father’s Hit Song ‘Woh Ladki Jo’; Says ‘Show Some Respect’ (View Post).

Watch Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s Full Podcast With Shubhankar Mishra:

Earlier this month, Abhijeet Bhattacharya called out pop sensation Dua Lipa for not crediting him for the song "Wo Ladki Jo", which was part of a viral mashup that also included the track "Levitating".

