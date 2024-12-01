Shah Rukh Khan and his team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) found themselves at the heart of a special moment, thanks to singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh. Performing in Kolkata on November 30, Diljit lit up the stage, captivating the audience with his music and praising the City of Joy, its cultural icons, and Shah Rukh Khan himself. During his concert, Diljit spoke about Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo, the iconic slogan of KKR, calling it a "very good tagline". ‘Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo Re’: Diljit Dosanjh Gives Shoutout to Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR and Honours Rabindranath Tagore at Kolkata Concert (Watch Video).

Shah Rukh Khan, touched by the gesture, shared the clip on his X handle and wrote, "Thank you for bringing joy to the City of Joy, @diljitdosanjh Paaji. I’m sure all at @KKRiders and their fans love the Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo reference. All the best and have a great tour… Love u." The official KKR account joined in the celebration, commenting, "Dil Jeet hi liya aapne!" Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour Concert in Kolkata Today; Punjabi Singer Explores the City Ahead of His Show (View Pics and Watch Video).

Thank you for bringing joy to the City of Joy, @diljitdosanjh Paaji. I’m sure all at @KKRiders and their fans love the Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo reference. All the best and have a great tour…. Love u https://t.co/SS9EpJV0Ev — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 1, 2024

𝘿𝙞𝙡 𝙟𝙚𝙚𝙩 hi liya aapne! 💜🫰 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) December 1, 2024

Fans of both Shah Rukh and Diljit couldn't stop gushing about this sweet exchange. Diljit Dosanjh in the video in his way explained the 'Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo' tag, "Yeh bahut achi tagline hai, yeh Kolkata Riders ki hai, badi pyaari tagline lagi aur specially yeh, Shah Rukh Khan sir ki team hai toh, vaise achi hee lagni thi hume. Kyunki hum sir ke fan hai. Toh yeh bada acha mantra bhi hai, ke aap apni mehnat karein, laddein, apne saath aur chahe jeete na jeete, yeh baat ki baat hai, humara farz hai 100% dena, toh agar aap 100% mehnat karte hai toh, obviously, jeet ke paas koi option nahi reh jaata, toh yeh bada cha slogan hai – Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo Re." (This is a very good tagline. It belongs to the Kolkata Knight Riders, and I found it lovely. Especially because this is Shah Rukh Khan sir's team, it was bound to feel special to me since I’m a fan of his. This is also a great mantra—work hard, fight, and whether you win or not is secondary. We must give 100%. If you give your all, winning doesn’t have any other option but to come to you. So, this is truly an amazing slogan – Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo Re).

