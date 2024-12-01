Diljit Dosanjh’s Kolkata concert was filled with love and admiration for both Shah Rukh Khan and the cultural ties between Punjab and Bengal. Sharing a moment from the concert on social media, Diljit praised the iconic Kolkata Knight Riders' slogan, ‘Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo Re,’ saying, “Yeh bahut achi tagline hai, yeh Kolkata Riders ki hai, badi pyaari tagline lagi aur specially yeh, Shah Rukh Khan sir ki team hai toh, vaise achi hee lagni thi hume. Kyunki hum sir ke fan hai. (This is a very good tagline, it's for Kolkata Riders, and it sounds really nice. And especially since this is Shah Rukh Khan sir's team, it had to sound good to us. Because I am a fan of sir.)” The Punjabi singer also paid tribute to Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, recounting how Tagore was once asked to pen a ‘world anthem’. The poet humbly responded that Guru Nanak had already written one in the 15th century. The video concluded with Diljit emphasizing the long-standing love and connection between Punjabis and Bengalis. Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour Concert in Kolkata Today; Punjabi Singer Explores the City Ahead of His Show (View Pics and Watch Video).

Glimpse of Diljit Dosanjh’s Kolkata Concert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

