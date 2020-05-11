Malaika Arora's Twinning Partner Is Giving Her A Tough Competition In This Headgear Affair (View Post)

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Insta)

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora just like all other celebrities is having a good time at home quarantining with her family. Amid the nationwide lockdown which is now extended until May 17, 2020, the diva has been working out, cooking and doing all things she has never done before. Her Instagram wall currently is filled with throwback pics and fans love it and how. Also, seems like Malla is missing her sister, Amrita Arora and her pet dog as her lastest Instagram post suggests the same. In quite a fun mood, Malaika took to Insta and updated a collage of herself which sees her and axl (pet) twinning, but that's not it as there's more tale to this stylish story. India’s Best Dancer Judge Malaika Arora Recalls the Begining of Her Modelling Career at the Age of 17.

In the pic shared, we can see, Malaika posing like a seductress in a white headgear whereas on the other side Amrita’s furry pet can be seen donning an eye-mask as a headpiece. Malaika captioned the post as, “I think axl n me r twinning....... @amuaroraofficial why is ur pet copying me?????? #lockdownfashion #wethinkalike…” So, well according to Malla, axl has copied her fashion statement. What do you think? Who nailed the look better? Yo or Hell No? Malaika Arora's Power Dressing by Malak El Ezzawy.

Check Out Malaika Arora's Post Below:

The above post by Malaika is just a fun poke at her sister we guess. Nothing serious. On mother's day 2020, Malaika had wished her mum with a cheerful throwback pic where part of her post read, "She is our sunlight, she is our water, she is our air. She is life! I am lucky I have my mamma and I am lucky that I am one. Happy Mother's Day to alll........ my superhero." Stay tuned!