Malang Vs Shikara Box Office Collection Day 1: The Romantic Thriller Sees 20% Occupancy While Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Film Starts On A Dull Note

Photo Credit: Twitter

There were quite a few releases today and among them, three of them are making some noise. Malang, a musical psychological thriller, Shikara - a film on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley and Hacked - Hina Khan's Bollywood debut. Malang boasts of an ensemble cast headlined by Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu while Shikara has a new cast. Both films have a similar buzz around them but only Malang managed to cash in on it on the first day. As per BOI, The ensemble film has opened with 15-20% occupancy while Shikara is dull at 5%. Malang Movie Review: Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani’s Film Is High On Romance And Thrills, Kunal Kemmu Steals The Show

Perhaps what is working for Malang is Aditya and Disha's chemistry. We saw some really steamy scenes between the two in the trailer and in the songs. However, unlike other Mohit Shuri films, Malang's tracks didn't pick up much. As of now, people are thronging the theatres for the same, so you can expect a decent first day total.

As for Shikara, the film is getting a bit of a negative buzz as well since the tagline of the film has been altered. Reviews too aren't very glowing which might affect its run. It remains to be seen what happens to it in the next two days. With 5% occupancy, we don't think the film can put up more than Rs 1-1.5 crore on day 1.