Nawazuddin Siddiqui Ridicules #MeToo Movement: 'The Ones Who Don't Get Work Carry Out Movements'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is making headlines for all the wrong reasons lately. He has been accused by his niece of not paying heed when she complained to him about his brother's sexual misconduct. Now, Pinkvilla has published an old interview of the actor where he has ridiculed the #MeToo movement. Nawazuddin was promoting his film, Motichoor Chaknachoor, when he said that he has never faced casting couch. "Jitna industry ko badnaam karne ki koshish ki ja rahi hai woh galat hai," he told the entertainment portal.

He added, "Yeh pata nahi media ka ek chalan sa ho gaya hai ki saari buraiya hai woh industry mein dhoond rahi hai. just for breaking news. You'll hear of more corruption in other departments. I don't understand all this."

Not only that the actor went on to call the Hindy film industry the 'safest place'. He added, "Yaha pe jinki aukaat nahi hoti hai woh bhi established ho jaate hai. People who have dreams, khud ki khujli hoti hai, this industry fulfills it all. Even after that, people abuse the industry. Isse badi ehsaan faramoshi kya ho sakti hai." Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife, Aaliya Siddiqui Reveals the Actor Insulted Her in Front of Manoj Bajpayee and Kept Avoiding Her in Front of Media.

Further the actor even made a remark at the Indian film industry's #MeToo movement, which exposed some big actors and directors. "Everyone thinks they are talented. This industry is beautiful because it also makes a non-talented person into a star. One should come with a lot of training. There needs to be something extraordinary in you. Then kaam nahi hoga toh gaaliyan denge industry ko. Jin logon ko kaam nahi hota, woh duniya bhar ke ilzaam lagate hai industry pe, duniya bhar ke movement nikalte hai phir," Nawazuddin Siddiqui said.

While the movement did not result in a substantial change in Bollywood, the battle is far from over. Many artists have thoughts similar to Nawazuddin's.