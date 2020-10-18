Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh seem to have lots of media attention on them. Ever since Neha made her declaration of love for Rohanpreet with a charming "You're Mine" post, it has us all confused, especially given they have been promoting their news song on social media. And while we simply couldn't make up our minds if its just a publicity stunt or some real-life chemistry is indeed brewing, a wedding card has been doing the rounds on Instagram, which confirms the news. Neha Kakkar Makes Her Love For Rohanpreet Singh Instagram Official, Says ‘You’re Mine’!.

It has Neha and Rohanpreet's names on the cards with their wedding set for October 26, 2020 in Punjab. The reception venue on the card is printed Punjab. While there is no confirmation on whether or not this is the original wedding card, as per reports, the relationship as well as Neha and Rohan's marriage plans are very much real. The photo of the wedding card was posted by one of Neha's fanclubs. Is Neha Kakkar’s Marriage with Rohan Preet a Publicity Stunt for New Song?.

Check Out the Invite's Photo Below:

Neha and Rohanpreet's Wedding Invite (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bombay Times had first reported about the duo planning to tie the knot after they made their relationship official a few weeks back. It is being reported that the pair will take their wedding vows in a Gurudwara in Punjab. Well, congratulations are in order afterall for Neha and Rohanpreet!

