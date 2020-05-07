Neha Sharma Shares Her Quarantine Art Work, Hrithik Roshan Calls It 'Lovely' (See Pics)

Neha Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We all are finding ways to cope with the quarantine. Some have buried themselves in work or studies. Some have made it the aim to consume everything on Netflix and in the refrigerator. And some, have revived old hobbies, like Neha Sharma. The beautiful actress introduced her fans to the fact that she is a beautiful painter as well. To keep herself occupied, the actress has taken to water colouring. She shared some of her artwork, and we are impressed. Not just us, even Hrithik Roshan has called her art 'lovely'. Neha has received appreciation from Arnoday Singh, Vikram Bhatt, and others as well on her paintings.

Neha is currently looking forward to the release of her courtroom dram, Illegal. The drama will debut on Voot Select, and looks very interesting from the trailer.

Check Out Hrithik Roshan's Comment Here:

Hritik Roshan Comment (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Check Out Neha Sharma's Art Here:

Here Is More:

Neha's Love For Coffee:

Watch The Trailer For Illegal Here:

Neha was last seen in a supporting role in the period action film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. She played the role of Kamla Devi. The movie was a box-office hit. Neha also has Bejoy Nambiar's Taish to look forward to.