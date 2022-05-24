The much-awaited title track of Nikamma is here! Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia can be seen setting the dance floor on fire in this party anthem crooned by Javed – Mohsin feat. Dev Negi, Payal Dev and Deane Sequeira. Nikamma Trailer: Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia’s Film Is Filled With Action, Drama, Comedy (Watch Video).

Watch Nikamma Title Track Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)