Pooja Hegde shares an adorable picture with Amitabh Bachchan, calling him a legend. Actor Pooja Hegde showed her respect for megastar Amitabh Bachchan and gave an insight into their delightful working relationship. She posted a picture on her Instagram handle while observing him working. Guntur Kaaram: Pooja Hegde and Music Director Thaman S Quit Trivikram Srinivas’ Film – Reports.

She wrote in the caption, "Just watching this legend at work. Can't wait for you all to see the new ads we've shot. What fun."

Pooja Hegde & Amitabh Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the work front, Pooja is known for her works in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava and Tamil movies such as Beast and Mugamoodi. She was also seen in Housefull 4 and Mohenjodaro. Big B was recently seen in movies like Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva, Uunchai and Goodbye.