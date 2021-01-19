Cherishing a snowy location road trip with husband and family friends, Bollywood star Preity Zinta on Tuesday treated fans to an all-smiles selfie. The Kya Kehna star hopped on to Instagram and shared an adorable selfie with husband Gene Goodenough and their two-family friends with whom the star went for a road trip. Preity Zinta Geared Up for IPL 2021 Already, Actress’ Cyrptic Instagram Post Says ‘Lots of Exciting & Interesting News Coming Up’

In the photograph, Zinta is seen sporting a red jacket, and a chunky pair of shades, the actor paired it up with white cap while she smilingly clicks the photo with her husband who donned an all-black ensemble and matching sun shades. The picture shared by the 'Koi Mil Gaya' star captures a gorgeous view of snow-capped mountains amid a roadside location filled with snowflakes.

Zinta captioned the post as, "Best trips are road trips [?]#Sun #Snow #Family #Ting."

Take a Look at a Glimpse of Preity Zinta's Snowy Road Trip:

With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, it garnered more than 21,000 likes, with fans leaving red heart emoticons in the comments section.