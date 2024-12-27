Preity Zinta recently shared a glimpse of her joyful holiday celebrations with her fans on social media. The actress posted a series of adorable photos featuring her twin children and husband, Gene Goodenough. Christmas 2024: Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Share Fun Family Moment, Dancing Bhangra and Meeting Santa (Watch Video).

On Thursday, the Soldier actress shared photos from her Christmas celebrations with her kids, Jai and Gia. In the pictures, the family radiates warmth and happiness, with the children beaming with joy as they engage in holiday activities. In the caption, Preity wrote, “Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from mine to yours.”

Preity Zinta's Joyful Christmas Celebrations

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

One of the photos shows Jai and Gia opening gifts as they stand next to a beautifully decorated Christmas tree.

The actress also posted a selfie with her husband, Gene Goodenough. In the image, the couple is seen twinning in white and black outfits, smiling as they pose together. Along with the photo, Preity wrote, “Christmas brings a special kind of magic. Believe in it! Love and happiness always. That's it, that was my thought for the day.”

A few days ago, the Kal Ho Naa Ho actress posted a series of cute photos of her kids standing near a flock of goats at a farm, writing, “My world. Happy Holidays, everyone!”

Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough in 2016. In November 2021, the couple welcomed twins, Jai and Gia, through surrogacy. Back in September, Preity shared a post on Instagram expressing her 'bittersweet' emotions as Gia and Jai embarked on their school journey.

She wrote, “Excited and nervous for my little ones as they start school. Cannot believe it's time already, and my mom schedule is jam-packed. A bittersweet moment for me as I'm happily lost in my own world, but there is so much turbulence & suffering in the world around us. One can only hope and pray for more love, tolerance & peace around us, so we can all co-exist happily and leave a better and safer world for our children.” Christmas 2024: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza Delight Fans With Hilarious ‘Christmas Ki Chai’ Video - WATCH.

On the work front, Preity is all set to return to the Hindi film industry with Rajkumar Santoshi's upcoming directorial Lahore 1947, opposite Sunny Deol.

