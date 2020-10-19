Priyanka Chopra has been in the US along with husband Nick Jonas and family. She has been quite vocal about how she spent her time during the pandemic. However, missing home is a real thing and the global icon is very much experiencing it currently. The lockdown has pushed all of us to post throwback pictures from the happier days on social media. PC is no different! The actress shared her old pic with niece, Sky, as she was missing her and home. The White Tiger First Look: Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao's Stills From The Netflix Film Have Already Piqued Our Interest! (View Pics).

In the snap, the Quantico star is seen wearing glasses and in an extremely comfortable look. Putting up a messy bun and a hoodie, she is lovingly seen cuddling with her cute little niece. Check out the pic below.

Priyanka Chopra

View this post on Instagram Miss home.. ❤️ @sky.krishna @divya_jyoti A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Oct 18, 2020 at 2:12pm PDT

On the work front, she recently revealed the first glimpse of her Netflix film, The White Tiger. It also stars Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav in the lead. The intense first stills from the film were loved by the fans. Apart from this flick, she will also be seen in Matrix 4, along with Keanu Reeves.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2020 08:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).