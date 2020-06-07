Radhika Madan Remembers Irrfan Khan With a Still From Angrezi Medium, Says 'Teri Laadki Mai' (View Post)

Radhika Madan, Irrfan Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It still seems unreal that actor Irrfan Khan is no more. The acclaimed actor aged 53 passed away after battling cancer for over two years. Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium, a film that was loved by critics, especially for his amazing performance. Recently, the film enjoyed its TV premiere and it certainly seemed to be an emotional experience for his fans as well as co-stars. Angrezi Medium starred Irrfan along with Radhika Madan in a lead role. The duo put up a brilliant performance as an on-screen father-daughter pairing. Late Actor Irrfan Khan’s Wife Sutapa Sikdar Shares Throwback Pics Of Her Husband, Says ‘Milenge Baaten Karenge.... Till We Meet Again’.

Recently, taking to Instagram, Radhika shared a picture of Irrfan and her where he is hugging her. With the picture, she wrote, "Teri laadki mai." The post definitely got all of Khan's fans emotional who commented on Radhika's post with heartfelt comments. A user wrote, "He still alive in our hearts." Also, Shibani Dandekar reacting to the post commented with heart emojis on the same. Irrfan Khan to Get a Locality Named After Him in Igatpuri, Villagers Mourn his Sudden Demise and Remember all the Noble Work He Did For Them.

Check Out the Post Here:

View this post on Instagram Teri laadki mai . . ❤ A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan) on Jun 7, 2020 at 2:51am PDT

Earlier in a post remembering Khan, Radhika has shared a beautifully written post as she said, " "I don't know what to say... my heart aches when I write this. He was one of the strongest people I knew, a fighter. I am really grateful that our paths crossed in this lifetime. He is and will always be an inspiration to me and many. A legend. The man who changed the wave of the Indian film industry. May his soul rest in peace. Love you Irrfan sir. It was a privilege knowing you."