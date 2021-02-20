CityLights actress Patralekhaa celebrates her 31st birthday today (Feb 10). On this very special day, fans of girl have already flooded the internet with many cute messages. However, the most genuine and sweetest birthday wish came from boyfriend Rajkummar Rao. The man has wished the love of her life in quite an inspiring way and we feel all guys out there should definitely take notes. Rao took to his Instagram and shared a post with a beautiful caption and a stunning picture of the birthday girl. Patralekhaa Uses 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' Meme to Wish Boyfriend Rajkummar Rao on His Birthday (See Pic).

The romantic wish of Rajkummar for Patralekhaa is indeed dripping love. Apart from tagging her the best partner, Rao also added that she's the best sister, daughter and more. However, it's the last line of the post that is pure love as it's from their film. Aww!!! "You are the most gorgeous and kindest girl ever. The best daughter, best partner, best sister and the best friend, You inspire me everyday," a part of his caption read. Rajkummar Rao Looks Dapper on Filmfare's First Lockdown Special Cover Shot by His Ladylove Patralekhaa (View Pic).

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have been dating each other for quite a long time and we admire how the two are vocal about their relationship despite being from the same industry. An inspiration for sure. Earlier, in a conversation with Humans of Bombay, Patralekhaa had opened up on her love saga with Rajkummar. She had said, "I saw him for the first time in LSD. I thought the weird guy he played was actually what he was like. My perception of him was tarnished! He told me later, that he first saw me in an ad & thought, 'I'm going to marry her.' It was so ironic!"

She further had added how it was for her to fell in love with Rao, "Once we began working together–it was magic. The kind of passion he had was powerful & I couldn't respect him any more than I did then! We spoke about our work, love for cinema, passions… I saw him through his struggles, never giving up. How could we not fall for each other? We didn't officially go on dates, but we'd go for drives, movies, or just sit at home. We accompanied each other for auditions, just for support. All we needed was that understanding." Stay tuned!

