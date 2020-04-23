Ramzan 2020: Sonam Kapoor Wishes Ramadan Kareem To Fans With Beautiful Monochrome Pictures

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The world is right now forced to face the lockdown and not go out on the streets. The coronavirus pandemic is right now at the peak in almost all the countries. This naturally has affected the major life events and celebrations as well. Many festivals and auspicious occasions in this month and the past have been celebrated in silence and virtually. Ramadan 2020 or Ramazan 2020 has also been affected. However, the human spirit is still upbeat and hence netizens are taking to social media to wish each other on the occasion. Sonam Kapoor is one of the first Bollywood celebs to wish her fans. Ramadan Mubarak Images & Ramadan Kareem HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Ramzan Mubarak 2020 With GIF Greetings & Urdu WhatsApp Sticker Messages.

The actress posted beautiful pictures of herself in a traditional attire. With studded accessories and her head covered, she simply looks ethereal. She wrote in her caption, "Ramadan Kareem my brothers and sisters. Ramzan Mubarak." Check out the post below.

Sonam Kapoor's Post:

View this post on Instagram Ramadan Kareem my brothers and sisters. 🌙 Ramzan Mubarak A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on Apr 23, 2020 at 9:02am PDT

People in India were waiting for the first sight of the new moon that ends the current Islamic month of Shaban and beginning of Ramadan. It was sighted in Karnataka and Kerala and thus the people staying in these states would start the fast during the holy month from April 24. However, the rest of the states in India will observe the same from April 25. Coming back to Sonam's post, we totally loved her style for the occasion. What are your thoughts?