Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 (ANI): As veteran actor Rekha celebrated her 66th birthday on Saturday, Bollywood personalities including Hema Malini, Urmila Matondkar, Vivek Oberoi, Divya Dutta, Manish Malhotra sent in warm birthday wishes over social media. Veteran actor Hema Malini, took to her social media handle to wish her dear friend, Rekha, on her birthday by sharing throwback pictures her along with a sweet note in the caption. Rekha Birthday Special: Giving Us a Reason to Stare, Reigning That Infinite Love for Six Yards of Elegance, Carving a Niche and Utmost Sophistication!

“Happy Birthday” wishes go out today to dear Rekha. We have been good friends for many years now and I always wish her happiness and prosperity in life. Have a great day and year dear friend!" Hema Malini penned down. 

Calling Rekha 'Bollywood's evergreen beauty', actor Vivek Oberoi tweeted to send in birthday wishes.

Bollywood star Urmila Matondkar shared an old picture with beautiful actor Rekha and extended warm wishes on Twitter.

Actor Divya Dutta also poured in her wishes for the veteran star through a tweet. Rekha Birthday Special: 5 Magazine Covers Of The Actress That Are Bold And Beautiful (View Pics)

Talking about Rekha's beauty, movie, songs, and calling her an integral part of the Indian cinema, fashion designer Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram to extend wishes to the veteran actor by sharing a picture with her along with a warm note in the caption.

