Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 (ANI): As veteran actor Rekha celebrated her 66th birthday on Saturday, Bollywood personalities including Hema Malini, Urmila Matondkar, Vivek Oberoi, Divya Dutta, Manish Malhotra sent in warm birthday wishes over social media. Veteran actor Hema Malini, took to her social media handle to wish her dear friend, Rekha, on her birthday by sharing throwback pictures her along with a sweet note in the caption. Rekha Birthday Special: Giving Us a Reason to Stare, Reigning That Infinite Love for Six Yards of Elegance, Carving a Niche and Utmost Sophistication!

“Happy Birthday” wishes go out today to dear Rekha. We have been good friends for many years now and I always wish her happiness and prosperity in life. Have a great day and year dear friend!" Hema Malini penned down.

“Happy Birthday” wishes go out today to dear Rekha. We have been good friends for many years now and I always wish her happiness and prosperity in life. Have a great day and year dear friend! pic.twitter.com/mnirh5DeyV— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) October 10, 2020

Calling Rekha 'Bollywood's evergreen beauty', actor Vivek Oberoi tweeted to send in birthday wishes.

Many Many happy returns of the day to Bollywood's evergreen beauty, the original #diva #Rekha ji. Here's wishing you good health and a long long life. Much love from all of us.#HappyBirthdayRekha ji! — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) October 10, 2020

Bollywood star Urmila Matondkar shared an old picture with beautiful actor Rekha and extended warm wishes on Twitter.

यह कहाँ आ गये हम यूँही साथ साथ चलते...🤩 Happy Birthday Most Gorgeous #Rekha ji ❤️❤️ Thank you for sharing love n warmth both on n off screen. Love u to moon n back 🤗#HappyBirthdayRekha pic.twitter.com/XENFbbUWuI — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) October 10, 2020

Actor Divya Dutta also poured in her wishes for the veteran star through a tweet. Rekha Birthday Special: 5 Magazine Covers Of The Actress That Are Bold And Beautiful (View Pics).

Special day today. 10.10.2020. And special it is. Happy bday to the diva #Rekha ji! pic.twitter.com/4BXmLBDBmb — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) October 10, 2020

Talking about Rekha's beauty, movie, songs, and calling her an integral part of the Indian cinema, fashion designer Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram to extend wishes to the veteran actor by sharing a picture with her along with a warm note in the caption.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)