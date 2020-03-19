Salman Khan is Creatively Spending His COVID-19 Lockdown Time By Sketching (Watch Video)

Salman Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With the coronavirus shutdown, all celebrities seem to be making the most of their time. While Bollywood celebs like Alia Bhat and Deepika Padukone are spending their lockdown time reading and indulging in self-care respectively, Salman Khan has now given a glimpse of what he is up to. The Bollywood superstar took to Instagram to show his talents in a video where he is seen preparing a gorgeous painting within minutes. We have to say if you want to make the most of this lockdown phase and keep yourself high on positivity, follow Salman Khan's steps and do something you love. Quarantine & Chill! 17 WTF Movies of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and Other Fave Bollywood Stars to Watch at Home for Pure Guilty Pleasures!

The actor shared the video earlier this morning and wrote, "#Sketching". This is indeed an inspiring video and probably one of the best things you will see today. We are glad Salman decided to share this, to give his fans a glimpse of what he has been up to in the current COVID-19 lockdown. We have already seen a lot of celebrities like Katrina Kaif and Rakul Preet Singh sharing work-out hacks from homes given that gyms are shut. 10 Bollywood Hidden Gems of 21st Century to Watch From Home if You Are on Self-Quarantine Mode Over Coronavirus Outbreak.

Check Out Salman Khan's Video Here:

On the work front, Salman will be next seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actor also has Kick 2 in pipeline. Amid coronavirus outbreak, the actor not just cancelled the international schedule of ‘Radhe’ but also put on hold his annual concert tour to the US and Canada. Salman was to perform in Atlanta, New Jersey, Detroit, Boston, Toronto, Dallas, Houston, San Jose, and Seattle next month but the tour has now been canceled.