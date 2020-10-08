Salman Khan has joined the list of celebrities endorsing PM Narendra Modi's call for uniting against the coronavirus pandemic. He listed out three measures that one can take to fight it and defeat it. He tweeted, "6ft ka distance, mask peheno & wash & sanitise ur hands." Not that we don't know these already but given the way the numbers are surging up in India, we need to repeat this like a life mantra. Salman isn't the only one who is preaching about this life-saving instructions during COVID-19 times. Shekhar Kapur, Shankar Mahadevan and others too requested people to beat this in mind. Salman Khan, Sohail and Sajid Celebrate Late Wajid Khan’s Birth Anniversary in a Special Way (Watch Video)

We should all memorise these three mantras if we want to kick Coronavirus out of the country. The virus has crippled us and our economy. So we should listen to what Salman says here.

Bhaiyo, beheno aur mitron In difficult times mein, only do three things: 6ft ka distance, mask peheno & wash & sanitise ur hands. Let's implement PM Modi's - Jan andolan against covid Come on buck up india! Jai hind!! @narendramodi @pmoindia @MIB_india #UniteToFightCorona — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 8, 2020

Here are others who are also putting their weight behind PM's Unite 2 Fight Corona.

Here comes Kangana Ranaut...

The worldwide crisis of Corona may have many setbacks but it has the possibility of bringing us together like never before, let’s pledge to #Unite2FightCorona @narendramodi @PrakashJavdekar thanks for this initiative #Unite2FightCorona https://t.co/XoMxTQYP4i — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 8, 2020

Let's this fight together, via Kriti Sanon

We need to fight this together! I support our PM’s Jan Andolan against Covid! Do gaj ki doori, Mask hai zaroori! 😷 Please wash your hands frequently and maintain social distancing. #Unite2FightCorona 🙏🏻💪🏻@narendramodi https://t.co/DuVhdLnXLW — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) October 8, 2020

We couldn't shake off something though. Salman Khan also used the 'buck up' India in his tweet. Now we aren't saying anything but we do wonder if he did this innocently or there's some reference to his Black Buck case.

