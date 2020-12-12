After Sunny Leone topped the merit list for a junior engineer post, her son is also dreaming big by entering a college in Bihar. Don't worry, Noah and Asher have not suddenly aged to become adults but once again some discrepancy has led to an uproar in the academic and political worlds. On Friday, news broke that a student of a Bihar college has filled fake names in the exam form. He had mentioned Emraan Hashmi as his father, while he mentioned Sunny Leone as his mother. The actress has responded to the mischief on her Twitter handle. Bihar Student Names Emraan Hashmi, Sunny Leone as Parents on Admit Card.

Sunny said that the kid is awesome and that he is dreaming big. Sunny and Emraan are two of the sexiest names known to the film industry. Filing the actors' name as parents is sure gutsy. The RJD has called out the education system in Bihar after the news came to light.

Check Out Sunny Leone's Post Here:

This kids awsome !!!!! Way to dream big :)))))))) XO hahahaha https://t.co/VEkTnsv4VT — sunnyleone (@SunnyLeone) December 12, 2020

Earlier in Feb 2019, Sunny Leone's name had appeared has a topped in the merit list of a post for a junior engineer with the Bihar government. Reportedly, Bihar Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) released the list for the post of junior engineers where 'Sunny Leone' had scored 98.50 points. The actress had responded by saying, "I’m so glad that the OTHER me has scored so well."

That is not all. Sunny Leone had also topped the merit list of a college in Kolkata. The first list for admission to BA (Honours) in English at Ashutosh College, posted on its website, had the actor’s name at the top, with a perfect score of 400.

"See you all in college next semester! Hope your in my class," Sunny joked after the news went viral. Sunny Leone, Arjun Rampal to Star in Period Drama Based on the Battle of Bhima Koregaon.

On the work front, Sunny has bagged a very exciting project. She will be seen playing the role of a spy who poses as a dancer in The Battle Of Bhima Koregaon.

