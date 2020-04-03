Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Say 'We Are Family' After CMO Of Maharashtra Thanks Them For Their Donation To Fight COVID-19 Outbreak

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Many people started pledging donations to fight COVID-19 much before PM Narendra Modi's PM Cares initiative. South Indian actors led this brigade from the front. Later many Bollywood stars also joined in. But that gave rise to ridiculous trolling of the Khans asking them what they have donated. Shah Rukh Khan bore the maximum brunt after some fake news of him donating to Pakistan went viral. While his fans stood by him like a rock, he silenced them well by donating in several causes related to COVID-19. That also includes PM Cares. Now CMO of Maharashtra has thanked SRK for his generous donations. However, it was SRK and Gauri's reply to his thanks that made us cheer for him more. Twitterati Hail Shah Rukh Khan For His Carefully Organised Charity Towards COVID-19 Relief, #SRKDonatesForCOVID Trends On Top

Shah Rukh wrote, "We are all a family sir....and we need to be together to keep each other healthy. Thank you." Gauri echoed similar sentiments. Both of them also praised CM Uddhav Thackeray on the various initiatives he has undertaken to curb the menace that is coronavirus. Yes, we all are family and we all should fight this together.

ह्या लढाईत आपण सगळे एकत्र आहोत कारण थेंबे थेंबे तळे साचे. सर्वांनी थोडे थोडे प्रयत्न केले तर एक मदतीचा महासागर तयार होईल.. आपल्या मार्गदर्शनासाठी धन्यवाद! We are all a family sir....and we need to be together to keep each other healthy. Thank you. https://t.co/Yi2iFgktPZ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 3, 2020

Here's what Gauri had to say...

Not at all sir. In times like these we all have to do our bit. Grateful for what all you are doing to keep Maharashtra safe. https://t.co/GpSM14YhZW — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) April 3, 2020

He also replied to Aditya Thackeray who thanked him.

We don’t ever have to thank each other during times like these. We r a family. Grateful you are working so hard for Maharashtra and whenever you get alone time...do write a poem or two. Love to you. https://t.co/vXkTxEqPni — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 3, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan has always donated for just causes but never had to tom-tom about it. It's charity, not a PR exercise and he likes to keep it that way. That's also why we love this human being called Shah Rukh Khan.