Shah Rukh Khan Is The Reason Why Karan Johar Stopped Driving, Here's Why!

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar's Instagram shenanigans are just too good to miss! Just like his talks on his chat show Koffee With Karan, his Insta chats too are very much funny and impromptu! He recently went Instagram live with actress and fashion designer, Anaita Shroff Adajania. This was a random chat session where they even interacted with fans. Here, KJO made a startling revelation, legit blaming superstar Shah Rukh Khan for him not driving cars anymore! Karan Johar Thinks The Lockdown Is Doing ‘Collateral Damage’ To Him And His Kids; Watch As Yash And Roohi Make The Cabinets Their Bunk Beds!.

He narrated a funny incident from during their older days while filming for a movie with SRK. He told how once he drove 'confidently' for a short period of time with Shah Rukh Khan with him, as they had to reach a studio in Goregaon. However, in the middle of the drive, King Khan asked him to pull over and stop ASAP. He then reprimanded the director asking him to never ever drive again if he wants to 'stay alive.' The actor even went to an extent of calling Karan's father and complained to him, asking him to take away Kjo's car from him or ask someone else to drive for him. Well, BFFs can be mean sometimes for your own good, you know! Karan Johar's Kids Yash-Roohi Reveal They Want To Play With AbRam Khan and Taimur Ali Khan While Playing Rapid Fire the KWK Style! (Watch Video).

Anaita too shared in the same chat session how she had a 'frightening' experience as Karan was driving and she was in the car! So here we have one secret revealed as to why the filmmaker does not get on the driver's seat! In the same chat session, he also talked about his lockdown work out session, his thoughts on lockdown and also what he is currently watching! Coming back to his revelation, we wonder what King Khan has to say!