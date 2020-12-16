Richa Chadha has often picked up roles that are challenging yet entertaining for her fans to see. She has embarked on the journey to showcase the story of a soft porn star with her next film titled Shakeela. The makers of the film are leaving no stones unturned to reach out to the audience and hype up the film. After releasing an intriguing teaser, they have now shared a gripping trailer of the film which will showcase the trails and tribulations of the south star's life. Shakeela Teaser: Richa Chadha Sheds All Her Inhibitions as the Popular South Softcore Star.

The two-minute-long trailer beings with news about the legendary ’90s adult star Silk Smitha’s unfortunate death by suicide. Channels ask if anyone will ever be able to take her place or not. Then enters a fetus Richa who has a lower-middle-class existence and only has the aspiration to get married. But as life happens, Richa is forced to sell her body on the screen to survive after the untimely death of her father. The next few montages give us a glimpse of Shakeela the temptress and her career reaching the highest peaks.

Pankaj Tripathi’s character Salim is a scheming, womaniser who also makes an entry in the trailer. It is obviously quite refreshing to see him in this avatar. He has an eye for Shakeela and in an attempt to get her in bed, he makes her a star. Later, Shakeela's popularity bothers Salim and he starts bad-mouthing her. Shakeela aka Richa gives a befitting reply to him in the trailer which gives us an insight on what the movie will look like.

Check Out The Trailer Here:

Richa is quite impressive in this bold avatar and having Pankaj share the screen with her is an added bonus. The characters look quite bold, strong and intriguing. The trailer also has some really hard-hitting dialogues and is beautifully giving us a sneak peek of the harsh reality of the glamorous life of an adult star. Richa Chadha Meets Real Life Shakeela Before the Biopic Goes on Floors.

The biopic is based on the life of Shakeela who was an adult star of the early 2000s. The actress primarily worked in the South Indian film industries. The movie will showcase her journey and despite her being from a conservative Muslim background, how she rose to become a star in the adult film industry. Apart from Richa and Pankaj, the film also stars Malayalam actor Rajeev Pillai. Directed by Indrajith Lankesh, the film will release in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi and Tamil on December 25.

