Who doesn't remember or doesn't groove on 'Chura Ke Dil Mera' from Main Khiladi Tu Anari? Even when the movements were a little stiff, we have tried to mimic the same. 90s tracks have their own way of affecting their listeners. You even remember the interlude music between two paras. So it isn't surprising when we immediately went back to this hit chartbuster from the 90s the moment we saw Shilpa Shetty Kundra in a leopard-printed bikini. That's one outfit from the 90s we will never forget because you can't just unsee that. It stays with you and of course, Shetty's long legs.

Shilpa Shetty is in the Maldives, soaking in some Sun and frolicking on the beach. She chose the 'Bounce' song from Dostana for her walk on the beach but for us, it will always be 'Churake dil mera, goriyan chali'.

Shilpa Shetty is easily much hotter than even the sun. Look at her walk...

This is what we see

Main Khiladi Tu Anari was frist film together of Akshay and Shilpa most loved onscreen pair Chura ke dil mera most famous song of movie also Ak and shilpa Action scene was worth watching#30YearsOfKHILADIsm pic.twitter.com/2KcgED8B7A — Pushp 👨🏻‍✈️ (@Pushp___) January 24, 2021

When Main Khiladi Tu Anari completed 25 years in 2019, Shilpa shared a video on Instagram to celebrate it where her staff was seen recreating the moves.

