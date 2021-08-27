Veteran actor Anupam Kher has completed the shooting of his upcoming film 'Shiv Shastri Balboa' in New Jersey. On Friday, he took to Instagram and penned a post sharing his experience working on the project, which is the 519th film of his film career so far. "Finally it is a wrap for my 519th film #ShivShastriBalboa!! What a roller coaster ride it has been! Thank you to my producers, line producers, technicians, and co-actors for the amazing love, warmth and support. Shiv Shastri Balboa: Jugal Hansraj Wraps the Shoot of Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta's Film in New Jersey.

I have a very good feeling about the work we have put in in the last 40days. Hope to meet you all again soon. #JoyOfMovies #Cinema #Wrap #NewBeginnings," Anupam wrote. Alongside the note, he uploaded a video of him celebrating the last day of the shoot with the cast and crew of the film.Directed by Ajayan Venugopalan, 'Shiv Shastri Balboa' also features Neena Gupta and Jugal Hansraj. Shiv Shastri Balboa: Neena Gupta Wraps Up Shooting for Her Film With Anupam Kher (Watch Video).

A day ago, Jugal wrote a special post for his co-star Anupam, with whom he has earlier acted in films like 'Mohabbatein' and 'Papa Kehte Hai'. "This is the end of my sixth film with Kher saab. It was a wonderful experience, I got to learn a lot. He is very patient, taught me a lot, and is always a lot of fun. Thank you sir," Jugal said in a video clip. In his latest Instagram post, Jugal shared that he is also a part of an "indie New York short film called 'Deli Boy'".

