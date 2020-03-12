Shreya Ghoshal Birthday: 7 Timeless Tracks by the Versatile Singer That Should Be Preserved Like Precious Gems (Watch Videos)

Shreya Ghoshal (Photo Credits: File Image)

Versatile singer, Shreya Ghoshal, born on 12 March 1984, turns a year older today. The singer has established her name in the Bollywood space with some of the beautiful songs sung by her. She started her career as a participant in singing reality shows. She debuted in mainstream cinema at a very young age through Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas and from there, there was no turning back for the star singer .

The Bong performer has not shined in the Hindi cine space but in several other languages as well. She gained her first chunk of fan base with her soulful singing in the track, "Bairi Piya" from the Shah Rukh Khan-Aishwarya Rai starrer film. Then on she has a bank full of amazing tracks on her name that have been ruling the chartbusters and the hearts! Here are seven songs that are too precious!

Morey Piya (Devdas)

The song features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan in it. It is a romantic track between 'Deva' and 'Paro.'

Agar Tum Mil Jao (Zeher)

The track features Emraan Hashmi and Udita Goswami. The song's female version is much loved and still listened to by the fans.

Thode Badmaash Ho (Saawariya)

The song has Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor in the lead, who debuted through this film. In this track, Sonam's character remembers her lover in the presence of her friend.

Mere Dholna Sun (Bhool Bhulaiyaa)

The song features Vidya Balan in the lead. She is seen in the role of 'Manjulika' who dances on the classical song.

Saibo (Shor In The City)

The romantic ballad has Radhika Apte and Tusshar Kapoor in the lead. The track beautifully captures the budding romance between a couple.

Teri Ore (Sinngh Is King)

The song that has Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead is loved by many. It is the beautiful dream sequence that has been shot in Egypt.

Deewani Mastani (Bajirao Mastani)

The track has Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The actress is seen in the role of 'Mastani' who confesses her love for Bajirao Peshwa publicly in this song.

On her birthday today, all we can hope is that these song never get remaked or re-done. God forbid, if they do, not without Shreya's voice again! The tracks are embedded in the pages of 'good music' that has been ever done in the cine industry and hence, they will always been preserved as gem stones. We hope to hear more of Shreya Ghoshal in the new decade! LatestLY wishes the talented singer, a very happy birthday.