Veer Pahariya is going to make his acting debut with Sky Force. The aerial action movie directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani also features Akshay Kumar as the lead. In the film, Veer will also be seen sharing the screen with his rumoured ex-girlfriend, Sara Ali Khan. Makers of the upcoming film hosted a trailer launch event in Mumbai today (January 5), where the debutante spoke about his experience working with Sara in the film. ‘Sky Force’ Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya Soar As IAF Officers in Patriotic Battle, Co-Starring Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur (Watch Video).

Veer Pahariya on Working With Sara Ali Khan in ‘Sky Force’

During the media interaction at the trailer launch event, Veer Pahariya was asked about working with Sara Ali Khan in Sky Force given that they shared a "friendship" in the past. Sky Force producer Dinesh Vija intruded and joked with the reporter, "You mean friendship or Stree's friendship?" Veer humbly replied, "She (Sara) was very supportive. She has a lot of experience in the industry already. She did help me a lot and I'm very grateful. Thank you Sara."

Veer Pahariya on Working With Rumoured Ex-GF Sara Ali Khan

For the unaware, Sara Ali Khan and Veer Pahariya were dating for some time before she made her acting debut in 2018 with Kedarnath. Interestingly, in Sky Force, Sara plays Veer's wife, while Akshay Kumar's love interest is played by Nimrat Kaur. Meanwhile, Veer's brother, Shikhar Pahariya, is currently dating Janhvi Kapoor. Janhvi Kapoor Rings In New Year by Seeking Divine Blessings With Rumoured BF Shikhar Pahariya at Tirumala Temple (Watch Video).

Sky Force is set against the backdrop of the 1965 war between India and Pakistan. Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya will be seen playing Air Force officers in the film. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande, the upcoming action drama also features Sharad Kelkar, Mohit Chauhan and Manish Chaudhary in crucial roles. Sky Force is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 24, 2025.

