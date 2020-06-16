Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Sonam Kapoor Thanks Family For Being Kind To Her After Getting Trolled for Her Tweet on Sushant Singh Rajput (View Pics)

Bollywood Team Latestly| Jun 16, 2020 01:43 PM IST
Sonam Kapoor Thanks Family For Being Kind To Her After Getting Trolled for Her Tweet on Sushant Singh Rajput (View Pics)
Sonam Kapoor with family (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has Twitter talking about several issues. What drove the 34-year-old star to leave the world so soon is something everyone is trying to decode. And for that, they are using his past quotes and interviews where he talked about Bollywood industry not accepting and appreciating his work as he is an outsider. As nepotism is once again getting slammed, actress Sonam Kapoor too was dragged in the controversy by the fans. RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Sonam Kapoor's Old Video From Koffee With Karan Episode Goes Viral, Netizens Slam Her For Mocking the Late Actor.

She had recently tweeted about how people on social media are calling out celebs over nepotism and blaming them for Sushant's demise. She tweeted, "Blaming a girlfriend , ex girlfriend, family , colleagues for someone’s death is ignorant and fucking mean spirited." Sonam got heavily criticized for this tweet on the internet and was one of the top trends on social media. Now she has taken to Instagram to share lovely pictures of her with family.

She is seen posing with her husband Anand Ahuja in one of the snaps. The Veere Di Wedding actress writes, "An appreciation post for my husband. Thank you for being extra kind and loving today. I really needed it. Love you so much." Sharing a family portrait, she writes, "“What can you do to promote world peace? Go home and love your family.”– Mother Teresa" Check out the pictures below.

One For Husband Anand Ahuja

 

View this post on Instagram

 

An appreciation post for my husband. Thank you for being extra kind and loving today. I really needed it. Love you so much.

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

And One For The Fam

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🖤 “What can you do to promote world peace? Go home and love your family.” – Mother Teresa

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Meanwhile, many other celebs and industry insiders are coming up with their opinions on how industry works. As the heated debate of nepotism continues to grow, let us not forget to pray for late actor's family and respect their privacy too.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 01:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

