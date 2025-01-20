National Award-winning actress Tabu's team has reacted strongly to the derogatory articles on her name, and have called it a matter of serious concern as it appears demeaning to the actress. A recent media article said that the actress is not interested in marriage, and misconstrued her statement giving it an insinuating angle. Now, the actress team has issued a statement making a scathing attack on such irresponsible reportage. Her team said in a statement, "STOP PRESS! There are several websites and social media handles that have falsely attributed certain undignified statements to Tabu. We would like to clarify that she never made these quotes, and it is a serious breach of ethics to mislead the audience". ‘Bhooth Bangla’: Tabu Joins Forces With Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan in Upcoming Horror Comedy (See Pic).

The team has also demanded an apology from those who have carried such pieces of news. They added, "We demand that these websites remove the fabricated quotes immediately and issue a formal apology for their actions". Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was recently welcomed by Akshay Kumar on the sets of the upcoming movie Bhooth Bangla. The makers of the film took to their Instagram, and shared a picture of Akshay extending a warm welcome to the actress and the two embraced each other. The two icons of Bollywood have consistently won hearts with their performances, and their reunion after more than 2 decades is naturally anticipated. Akshay and Tabu previously shared screen space in the cult-classic Hera Pheri. The excitement around Bhooth Bangla has been at its peak ever since its announcement. While the film is one of the most awaited horror comedies, it promises several elements to look forward to. Among these, its ensemble cast is the most crucial aspect that makes this film even more special. ‘Bhooth Bangla’: Akshay Kumar and Tabu Hug It Out in BTS Photo As They Reunite After 24 Years for Priyadarshan’s Horror-Comedy.

Moreover, the film will also reunite the iconic team of director Priyadarshan, Akshay Kumar, and Tabu, who last worked together on ‘Hera Pheri’. This has undoubtedly heightened the anticipation for the film, which is coming with such a stellar cast and intriguing promise. The film is directed by Priyadarshan, and produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms and Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films. The film is co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali.

