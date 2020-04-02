Sudhir Mishra's Father Devendra Nath Mishra Passes Away; Anubhav Sinha, Nikkhil Advani and Others Offer Condolences 

Sudhir Mishra (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Famed Bollywood director Sudhir Mishra's father Devendra Nath Mishra passed away on Thursday, April 2 morning due to heart ailment. The filmmaker confirmed the tragic news on his Twitter account. His father, Devendra Nath Mishra, was a mathematician who went on to become a professor at Sagar University and later made a mark in his career in the education sector as held several important offices. He was also the Vice-Chancellor at Benares Hindu University. Amid Coronavirus Scare, Sudhir Mishra Appeals Filmmakers to Raise Fund for Film Technicians, Spot Boys, Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap Extend Support.

The filmmaker took to Twitter saying, "My Dad Dr DevendraNath Misra passed away this morning, A Lucknow boy,was many things . A Mathematician nwent 2become a Professor of Mathematics ,Sagar University, Jt. Education Advisor, Mini of Education,Dep. Director CSIR, Head of MP Science n Technology n Vice. Chancellor BHU." Condolences poured in for Sudhir Mishra's family after hearing the tragic news. Director Anubhav Sinha tweeted his condolences to the Mishra family and also revealed that the last rites will be performed in Jogeshwari on April 2, evening at Jogeshwari.

My Dad Dr DevendraNath Misra passed away this morning ,A Lucknow boy ,wasmany things . A Mathematician nwent 2become a Professor of Mathematics ,Sagar University, Jt. Education Advisor, Mini of Education,Dep. Director CSIR, Head of MP Science n Technology n Vice. Chancellor BHU — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) April 2, 2020

Sudhir Bhai lost his father this morning to a heart ailment. Deep condolences. Last rites to be performed at 5 this evening at Jogeshwari. @IAmSudhirMishra — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) April 2, 2020

Terrible news regarding the passing away of a gentleman, visionary thinker and teacher. Most don’t realise the contribution of Sudhir’s parents to the film industry of today. They opened their house and hearts for all dreamers that walked into it. #RIPDNMishra @IAmSudhirMishra 🙏 — Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) April 2, 2020

