Sunny Leone Turns Mrs India in New Instagram Post Asks 'Mogambo Khush Hoga Kya?' (Watch Video)

Since the past couple of weeks, Shekhar Kapoor's 1987 film has been in the news given that a reboot of the film was announced by Ali Abbas Zafar which took everyone including the OG film's makers and cast surprised. There has been a lot of debate about how remake announcements should be made. In the midst of this controversy, Sunny Leone has now dropped a new video which has a huge Mr India connection and we are loving it. The actress sure knows how to entertain her fans and recently had a rather post to share. Javed Akhtar Says, 'Why Should They?' After Shekhar Kapur Gets Upset Over Ali Abbas Zafar's Mr India 2 For Not Seeking Permission.

In the video shared by Sunny, the actress is seen holding a hula hoop that is not a regular one. In fact, it is like Harry Potter's cloak of invisibility that allows her to become completely invisible. Sharing the video, Sunny wrote, "Maybe I don't need the watch to be Invisible anymore!! #MrsIndia #SunnyOnTikTok #Jhakaas #MogamboKhushHogaKya." Well, we have to say we don't know about Mogambo but we are certainly are 'khush' with this fun video. Sunny Leone Goes From Amused To Shocked In Just Two Pictures.

As for the debate about Mr India remake that has got everyone talking, the original film's director, Shekhar Kapur had recently taken to Twitter and wrote, "The argument on a remake of #MrIndia is not that no one took permission from me or even bothered to tell me. The question is. If you are remaking a feature film, based on a director’s very successful work, does the Director have no creative rights over what he/she created?"