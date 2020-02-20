Javed Akhtar Says, 'Why Should They?' After Shekhar Kapur Gets Upset Over Ali Abbas Zafar's Mr India 2 For Not Seeking Permission

Photo Credit: Twitter

Ali Abbas Zafar is making Mr. India as a trilogy with Zee Studios. Not that we were elated about this news but it seems Shekhar Kapur was more hurt. He tweeted about it saying, "No one has even asked me or mentioned to me about this film called Mr. India 2. I can only guess that they using the title to get a big weekend. For they cannot use the characters/story without permission from the original creators of the film." It is only normal to feel betrayed when you aren't even informed about a film that you directed. But if we go by what Javed Akhtar told Bollywood Hungama, it's okay that he wasn't in the loop. Shekhar Kapur Is Miffed After Ali Abbas Zafar Announces Mr India 2 Without Permission

A seemingly disgruntled Akhtar lashed out at Shekhar Kapur saying, "Today Shekhar Kapur is offended because no one has consulted him about this new project. Why should they? They may or may not be morally bound to inform the people involved with the original film. But they are not legally bound to do so. And where was his sense of creative outrage when he had disregarded the bound script of Mr. India that we had given to producer Boney Kapoor and Shekhar? Shekhar chose to do his own thing back then. Today when other people are doing the same he is upset.”

Well, it seems Javed Akhtar is only upset because Shekhar Kapur didn't make a film as per Salim-Javed script back in the day. We wonder if that's justification at all.

Oh, and one more thing...it's Mr. India trilogy not Mr. India 2. Just saying...