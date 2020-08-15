The Sushant Singh Rajput death probe has been getting murkier by the day. Recently it was reported by ANI that and ED officer had revealed that the EMI's of Ankita Lokhande's 4.5 crore apartment were being deducted from Sushant Singh Rajput's account. To clarify the same, Ankit Lokhande took to Twitter on August 14 and shared pictures of her bank statements revealing the EMI transfers from her account. The actress also rubbished all reports claiming otherwise that the flat was registered in Sushant Singh Rajput's name as she uploaded her flat registration papers along with her bank statements. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe: ED Reveals the EMI of Ankita Lokhande's Previous Flat was Deducted from the Actor's Account.

Sharing the bank transfer documents, Ankita wrote, "Here i cease all the http://speculations.As transparent as I could http://be.My Flat's Registration as well as my Bank Statement's(01/01/19 to 01/03/20)highlighting the emi's being deducted from my account on monthly basis. There is nothing more I have to say." The actress' tweet received a lot of support from fans who maintained that they never doubted her. A user commenting on Ankita's post wrote, "We know you are being targeted but we trust you."SSR Case: Ankita Lokhande Supports Shweta Singh Kirti’s CBI Demand, Says ‘We Will Find the Truth and Get Justice Di’.

Check Out Ankita Lokhande's Post Here:

Here i cease all the https://t.co/Hijb7p0Gy6 transparent as I could https://t.co/YUZm1qmB3L Flat's Registration as well as my Bank Statement's(01/01/19 to 01/03/20)highlighting the emi's being deducted from my account on monthly basis.There is nothing more I have to say🙏 pic.twitter.com/qpGQsIaOGw — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) August 14, 2020

As for the ongoing probe, CBI has recorded statements of SSR's father KK Singh, sister Priyanka and his other family to record their statements. Also, the CBI is waiting for the Supreme Court’s permission before they launch a proper probe in Maharashtra.

