Sushant Singh Rajput Official Website to Share Positive Energies and Memories the Late Actor Left Behind

Bollywood IANS| Jun 17, 2020 03:42 PM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo Credits: Sachin Tendulkar/Twitter)

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput now has a website dedicated to him, aimed at sharing all the positive energies" he left behind. The website called selfmusing.com is currently being developed. It will highlight the actor's thoughts, learning, dreams and wishes that he would have shared with his fans. "He is away but he is still alive with us. Kickstarting #SelfMusing mode https://selfmusing.com/. Fans like you were real "godfather" for Sushant. Kriti Sanon Calls Out Blind Items, Social Media’s Toxicity and Media Coverage Of Funerals After Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death (Read Tweets)

As promised to him, converting this space into a collection of all his thoughts, learnings, dreams, and wishes, he always wanted people to know. Yes, we are documenting all the positive energies he has left behind in this world. #AlwaysAlive #BestofSSR," posted Sushant Singh Rajput's team on Facebook. Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Abhishek Kapoor to Pay Tribute to the Late Actor by Feeding 3400 Needy Families.

An introduction on the homepage says: "Sushant Singh Rajput was an Indian actor, dancer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. #SelfMusing was his passion. As promised to him, this is a space having all his thoughts, learnings, and wishes he always wanted people to know. We are in the process of documenting all the positive energies he has left behind in this world. This space will ensure that he is #AlwaysAlive."

The website also aims to communicate Sushant's thinking process, through quotes by the late actor, like: "Reality is not what it is, until we observe or measure it", "The moment you know the limit, you are limitless" and "The way you learn is what you learn". Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Mumbai residence on Sunday. The actor was 34.

