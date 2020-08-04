It's like every hour, there is a new update on Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death mystery. And well, the latest news surrounding the same is that the Governor of Bihar, Phagu Chauhan has given his nod for a CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) probe into the actor's demise case. That's not it, as the authority also added to 'investigate, supervise and inquire' into the case filed by the late actor's father, KK Singh in Patna. For the unversed, Singh, earlier this month had registered a complaint in Patna police station accusing Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family of abetment of suicide. Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case: Two PILs Filed in Supreme Court for CBI Probe Into Actor’s Death.

Well, the CBI probe news is a ray of hope for all Sushant's fans as slowly and steadily seems like justice will be served. Also, earlier today, it was Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar who had recommended that Sushant's death case should be handed over to the CBI after a request from Sushant’s father KK Rajput. Sushant Singh Rajput Searched on Google 'Painless Death', 'Bipolar Disorder', 'Schizophrenia' and His Own Name The Night Before His Suicide, Reveals Mumbai Police Commissioner.

Check Out ANI's Tweet Below:

#SushantSinghRajput death case: Governor of Bihar accords his consent to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate/supervise and inquire into the case registered in Patna. — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2020

Reportedly, a notification issued by Bihar Government read, “The Governor of Bihar is pleased to accord his consent to exercise of powers and jurisdiction to the whole of Bihar and other places related to the case to the members of Delhi Special Police Establishment to Investigative and enquire into the case related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.”

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14 at his Mumbai residence. The actor's last film on the silverscreen is Mukesh Chhabra directorial, Dil Bechara. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2020 10:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).