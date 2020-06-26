It has been almost two weeks since Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise. The makers of his last film, Dil Bechara, announced its arrival on Disney+Hotstar. Netizens were adamant that they wanted the film to be in theatres and were quite upset with this decision. However, the lead actress, Sanjana Sanghi has now released an emotional audio note for all the fans who wanted this movie in theatres instead of digital platform as an ode to SSR. Mukesh Chhabra on Dil Bechara OTT Release: Sushant Singh Rajput's Love Will Guide Us As We Release It.

In this note, she said that she definitely did not expect COVID-19 and Sushant's death as the fate of her first film as a lead actress. She added that she was trying to come to terms with all this but have to find a silver lining amid the dark clouds. She also revealed that they were all set to release the film in theatres on May 8 but the global pandemic did not allow it happen.

An excerpt from her lengthy caption reads as, "Hamesha Box office ki zarurat toh nahi hain na? Let NOT make it about the size of the screen we get to watch this labour of love on, his last, and in my humble belief, his finest - let’s instead make it about the size of our hearts, that we can make as big as we wish to, and fill up with as much love, joy and pride as we want.Let’s cherish it. Relish it. Celebrate it. In any and every way we can?" Check out her caption and her audio note below.

Sanjana's Post:

The Mukesh Chhabra directed movie is slated to hit your computer/ tablet/ phone screens on July 24, 2020. As a tribute to the late star, the makers decided to release the film on Disney+Hotstar for free. That means, subscribers as well as non-subscribers will be able to watch it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2020 03:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).