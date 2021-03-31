Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen and boyfriend Rohman Shawl are couple goals. The two often treat fans with cutesy pics, but it's been quite some time since the pair was not making fans go aww on social media. However, amid the speculations of their breakup, the two finally gave their admirers a sigh of relief by indulging in a talk on Instagram. It so happened that Rohman shared a glimpse of his photography skills and captioned it with an awesome shayari. To which, Sush could not resist and was quick to reply. Is Sushmita Sen Breaking Up with Boyfriend Rohman Shawl? Actress’ Cryptic Instagram Post Suggests So.

Sushmita wrote, "Ufffff jaan! Baat toh hai." In his reply, Rohman said, "Sangati ka asar hai." Well, this conversation between the two lovebirds kinda proves that they are still seeing each other and there is nothing wrong in their paradise. Even many fans were also puzzled to see what's happening between the two as earlier Sen had shared a post on an unhealthy relationship. Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl Pose for Pictures and His 'I Survived Aarya 360 Degrees' T-shirt Has Our Attention.

Check Out Rohman's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rohman shawl (@rohmanshawl)

Well, until the two don't open up about their relationship publicly things are going to be uncertain for sure. Workwise, Sush was last seen in No Problem (2010). It was directed by Anees Bazmee. She also had made her digital debut in 2020 with Aarya that premiered on Disney Hotstar. Stay tuned!

