Takht: After Fox Studio’s Exit, Karan Johar Partners With Bhushan Kumar to Keep His Period Drama Going?

Karan Johar, Bhushan Kumar (Photo CreditsL Insta)

Karan Johar's multi-starrer, Takht recently grabbed headlines, as Fox Star Studios had backed out of the project. Due to the line up of low box office performances in the name of Chhapaak, Panga, Baaghi 3 and also budget constraints, the studio had left KJo's upcoming project. Now, seems like fans of the upcoming flick can breathe a sigh of relief, as according to a report on Bollywood Hungama, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has partnered with Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series for the period drama. Reportedly, it was from quite a while KJo was trying to connect with a big production house as Takht is super huge and requires constant money flow, and who better than T-series. Takht: Did Fox Star Really Pull Out of Karan Johar's Historical Drama? Find Out Here!

“Karan has been trying to get a studio partner on board since it’s a big-budget film and requires a constant inflow of money. He is planning it on a massive scale, and making the film without a studio was never a feasible option. He had multiple conversations with LYCA Productions from South too, but the two could not reach a common ground and the deal was called off,” revealed a source close to the development.

“It’s a huge deal, and a first collaboration between Dharma and T-Series. This could probably be the beginning of a new partnership between the two esteemed producers of Bollywood,” a source said. Not just this, the source also revealed that due to COVID-19 outbreak, the shooting of the film has gotten badly affected. “It’s a dream project and he is leaving no stone unturned to make Takht the biggest film of his career," added the source. Vicky Kaushal Cannot Wait To Start Shooting For Takht, Continues To Prep For Karan Johar’s Magnum Opus Amidst The COVID-19 Outbreak

Meanwhile, if the above report is true in any way, we are all happy for Karan. Takht happens to be Johar's dream project and stars Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in important roles. Stay tuned!