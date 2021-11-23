Tannishtha Chatterjee is an extraordinary actress. Fulled just by her talent, the actress created waves in the international cinema circuits. Her filmography is filled with award winning performances and movies that any actress would love to be part of. And that's not even half of her talent. This fascinatingly talented woman is also a gifted singer. She has sung in several movies including Road, Movie and others but her Bengali lullaby in Anna Karenina was simply fantastic. Cartel: Tannishtha Chatterjee Opens Up About Her Role in ALTBalaji’s Web Show

Yes, you read right. The lullaby was composed by Anoushka Shankar. Tannishtha played a small role in the big budget extravaganza which had several actors. Hindustan Times quoted the actress saying, "I met Joe (Wright, director of the film) for another film which didn’t happen. Later he asked me if I’d like to star in Anna Karenina. I just wanted to be part of a 100 million (big budget) project. It was a great experience.” Amazon Prime's Four More Shots Please Renewed for Third Season; Tannishtha Chatterjee to Direct Season 3

Check out the song here...

Tannishtha Chatterjee turned director with Roam Rome Mein starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She recently acted in Cartel as Romila.

