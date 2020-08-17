Bollywood actor Ali Fazal has released an animated video, Tasveer, with his voiceover narrating about the ongoing Covid crisis and its global impact. Sharing the video on his social media account, Ali wrote: "This is what we have seen and felt. And when I say we, I don't mean the woke one percent on social media but we, the people of India, down below down under... unfortunately this scream will not reach the villager and the worker but it may ring your ears -- you, yes you scrolling about your phone and passing judgments on all the happenings of the century... and that includes me. Us all. We are not bad people. We've just been conditioned to march along with narratives and trips. I will let the video do the talking." Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal Back Mayank Gandhi’s Short Film on Rural Economic Revolution.
झाँकिये अपने अंदर । शायद वहीं कहीं छिपा है आने वाले कल का हल । --- CREDITS Written, Animated and Directed by Ashutosh Pathak - @daffymonk Music and Sound Design by Neel Adhikari - @Neeladhikarimusic Mixed by @philtersoup 'March' illustration and sequence by Pradipta Ray - @pradipta_ray73 THANKS Avani Rai - @avani.rai Anubhuti Kashyap - @anubhuti_k Dibya Chatterjee - @Dibya.chatterjee Rajdeep Chowdhury - @rajdeep_chowdhry Chatura Rao - @chatura_rao
The video is helmed by Ashutosh Pathak, with music by Neel. As the Covid-19 pandemic intensified, searing visuals of labourers walked home in large numbers after being rendered jobless. "Tasveer" captures such images to urge everyone to be socially responsible towards fellow citizens.
