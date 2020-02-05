Thappad Song Ek Tukda Dhoop: Taapsee Pannu's Sombre Number is Both Melodious and Powerful (Watch Video)

Thappad Song Ek Tukda Dhoop (Photo Credits: YouTube)

The first song from the upcoming social drama, Thappad, dropped today. The movie features Taapsee Pannu playing the role of a woman who files a petition against her husband after he slaps her. The tone of the film is melancholic, and, so, the new song, titled "Ek Tukda Dhoop", is also sombre. Firstly, the title of the song catches attention immediately. It is a short, sweet and poetic vibe. We see montages from the playing in the music video of "Ek Tukda Dhoop". Thappad Doesn't Oppose Kabir Singh but Physical Abuse in Love, Says Taapsee Pannu.

The number has been composed by National Award winner, Anurag Saikia. You might remember a few songs composed by him from Karwaan. "Ek Tukda Dhoop" has been sung by Raghav Chaitanya, who is popular for covering songs on YouTube. He makes his Bollywood debut with this one and has done an incredible job. Lyricist Shakeel Azmi also hits all the right notes with his words. Dia Mirza Calls Thappad Co-Star Taapsee Pannu a 'Fierce Lioness' and We Couldn’t Agree More.

But, my only problem, a big one, is that the makers picked a male vocalist to sing for a song for a woman. This is not the first time Bollywood has done roped in a male singer for a female-oriented film and won't be the last. Is it because of male singers have a larger audience, why we'd pick their voices or it just creative liberty that overlooks the repercussions?

Watch Ek Tukda Dhoop From Thappad Here:

That said, we'd love to hear Raghav Chaitanya's more. He has a raspy voice that will go perfectly with romantic numbers.

Thappad directed by Anubhav Sinha is slated to release on February 28. We are looking forward to it.