Filmmaker Anurag Basu will be seen going behind the camera for the official biopic of the greatest spy of Indian history Ravindra Kaushik titled The Black Tiger. Ravindra Kaushik was just 20 when he first went undercover for RAW.Kaushik is regarded to be India's best spy thus far for his incredible success in penetrating the highest ranks of the Pakistani Army, thereby receiving the moniker The Black Tiger from the then Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. Anupam Kher Begins Shooting for ‘Metro in Dino’ With Anurag Basu Marking the Actor’s 533rd Film (Watch Video).

His intuitive and timely reporting of critical information ensured that Indian security forces, between 1974 to 1983, were constantly steps ahead of any move Pakistan was planning to make. Director Anurag Basu comments on The Black Tiger: "Ravindra Kaushik's story is that of courage and valour. At the young age of 20 years, he played a pivotal role in many national and international security matters of the 70s and 80s that went on to define India's as well as South Asia's geo-political character. So much of our history is either hidden or forgotten. We ought to recognise and learn about this unsung hero." Metro In Dino: Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan Team Up for Anurag Basu's Next (View Post).

The family also has consented to the biopic and is supporting the makers by sharing all the information in addition to the story from their lens as well. The Black Tiger is produced by Anurag Basu, R Vivek, Asvin Srivatsangam and Divay Dhamija.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2023 05:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).